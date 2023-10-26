PF replaces Brian Mundubile with Robert Chabinga as leader of the opposition in Parliament

PF replaces Mundubile with Chabinga as leader of the opposition in Parliament
PATRIOTIC Front Secretary General Morgan Ngona has dropped Brian Mundubile as leader of the opposition in Parliament replacing with him with Mafinga Constituency lawmaker Robert Chabinga.
Ngona announced the change in a letter to Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti this morning saying the change was with immediate effect.
He told the speaker that there had been a number of portfolio changes in the PF following the recent extraordinary general conference.
“Consequently, I wish to notify parliament that our new designated leader of the opposition in the house is the MP for Mafinga Constituency Hon. Robert Chabinga,” read part of the letter.
“The designation is with immediate effect and we trust Hon Chabinga will be equal to the task in giving credible checks and balances to the government,” Ngona added.
The changes come two days after a controversially-convened general conference that elected Miles Sampa as party president replacing former president Edgar Lungu.
Sampa’s opponents within the party are working to overturn his election insisting it was illegal.
Kalemba
This foolishness from Upnd can bring war in the country and these tu bena Sampa will have nowhere to run to. Hichilema must know that war is not good but he’s taking people of Zambia for granted. Not all days are Sundays mind. How can a suspended childish MP be leader of the house. Hichilema and Upnd will cry. An ordinary lady in a shop in Lusaka once told me, ati ifi fi Upnd fikalila! So people are really against Hichilema and Upnd. But thinks he’s has the power nobody can cough, that power disappears faster than it comes! And find yourself crying like a baby.
This is irrational thinking. Is this not the similar issues the PF regime undertook on MMD? Why should a country go to war over internal party squabbles. This type of thinking is be condemned by any well meaning Zambian. Besides when MMD went through a similar action did we even consider such unjustified concerns.
This type of exaggeration is unnecessary. Let the leadership within PF just deal with the current issues appropriately. Unfortunately arrogance and pride is not the right way the sort out this unfortunate turn of events. A humble meeting of minds is the only solutions. Some people need to get down from the exaggerated high seats and be subjected to being challenged for the wrong administrative decisions made.
This in house problem is self inflicted and should not have been allowed to escalate to this sad levels. What is being ignored is that there is a limit you can abuse people. If you go too far they will always react to protect their right to exist.
The comedy happening in PF is so unfortunate because it has degenerated to an internal power struggle created by an unnecessary leadership vacuum. Greed and holding on to power is the main cause of the current confusion.
So , please don’t take us the citizens for granted to think we can go to war on such in profitable issues such as this. It is not worth it. Just put your act together and sort of this internal mess. It is no longer funny at all.
Ba mandanda please please do not involve us Zambians in PF party problems, we are not interested in there problems , we are most preoccupied with our own businesses and not PF party business kkkkkkk . Mind you, we are not politicians, but valued citizens of our country Zambia, so mind the way you talk , you can be arrested for seditious case , na kwebako mune.
Madness, how does the UPND and HH come in? Take your nonsense elsewhere.
Jst from the name you can tell that thinking is , these stupid intra party issues should make the general citizens into war,re you normal?
Comedy of errors in PF. When you lose this is what happens. Splinter groups form to fight for the carcass. Same thing happened when UNIP lost. Same thing happened after MMD lost Mumba and Nakachinda were busy fighting for the leftovers. Now it’s happening to PF.