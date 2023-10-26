PF replaces Brian Mundubile with Robert Chabinga as leader of the opposition in Parliament

PF replaces Mundubile with Chabinga as leader of the opposition in Parliament

PATRIOTIC Front Secretary General Morgan Ngona has dropped Brian Mundubile as leader of the opposition in Parliament replacing with him with Mafinga Constituency lawmaker Robert Chabinga.

Ngona announced the change in a letter to Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti this morning saying the change was with immediate effect.

He told the speaker that there had been a number of portfolio changes in the PF following the recent extraordinary general conference.

“Consequently, I wish to notify parliament that our new designated leader of the opposition in the house is the MP for Mafinga Constituency Hon. Robert Chabinga,” read part of the letter.

“The designation is with immediate effect and we trust Hon Chabinga will be equal to the task in giving credible checks and balances to the government,” Ngona added.

The changes come two days after a controversially-convened general conference that elected Miles Sampa as party president replacing former president Edgar Lungu.

Sampa’s opponents within the party are working to overturn his election insisting it was illegal.

Kalemba