PF trio Mwamba, Lubinda and Nakacinda spend night behind bars

PF members, Emmanuel Mwamba, Raphael Nakacinda, and Given Lubinda have spent a night behind bars within Lusaka for various offences.

Former Ethiopia Ambassador Mwamba, 52, is under police custody after he was arrested for posting content on Facebook considered to be inciting hatred against the administration of justice in Zambia.

Mwamba’s counterparts, Raphael Nakacinda and Given Lubinda were also detained and issued with a warn and caution statement.

According a statement by police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, Mwamba faces charges under Section 57(1) (b) of the Penal Code Act and is currently detained at Emmasdale police station awaiting court appearance.

Similarly, Nakacinda, 43, is under police scrutiny for publishing seditious words in the News Diggers, with the intent to incite discontent and provoke citizens to revolt against the government.

Nakacinda has been detained at Emmasdale police station under Section 57(1) (b) and Section 60(1) (e) of the Penal Code Act.

Meanwhile, Given Lubinda is facing charges related to passport violations.

The politician is accused of both refusing to surrender his passport and holding more than one passport, acts contrary to sections 21 and 22 of the Passport Act number 28 of 2016.

“The accused (Lubinda) has been detained in Police custody at Westwood Police Station,” said Hamoonga.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba