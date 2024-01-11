PF YOUTHS SEARCHING FOR MILES SAMPA

..we will not allow anyone to hold an illegal meeting in the name of the Patriotic Front…

Patriotic Front youths have mobilized and are searching for Miles Sampa to stop him from holding any further destabilisation activities against the Party.

The expelled Matero MP, announced that he will hold a Central Commitee Meeting on Saturday 13th January 2024.

“Someone has to stop this nonsense. We are looking for him. Let’s see if he is going to have that meeting. Leaders are saying matters are in court but Sampa has continued with illegal activities against the Party”.

The youths who were found in a planning meeting in Lusaka have vowed to stop the illegal meeting.

“Aya sana Sampa..nimwe mumwangasha…we are searching for him. We heard he is in South Africa..even those two junkie boys Mr. Ground and Chama Amelika need to be taught a lesson.”they said.

On October 24th, 2023 Sampa convened what he called a retreat at Mulungushi Conference Centre and was allegedly elected as PF President.

Since then, the Registrar of Societies and Parliament have recognised Sampa as PF President despite being a product of an illegal conference.

“Ubu bushilu bwa ma junkies mwaleka baleonaula Icipani must come to an end. We wont allow anyone to hold an illegal meeting in the name of the Patriotic Front. If the Police want to help him, let them arrest us. But that so-called central committee meeting of Sampa will not go ahead” ,they stated.

-PF Media