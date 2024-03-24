Police Arrest Four Suspects In Connection With The Mûrder Of Barotse  Induna Inete

POLICE ARREST FOUR SUSPECTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE MÛRDER OF INDUNA INETE

March 24, 2024

Police in Mongu have arrested four people in connection with the murder of Mwangelwa Akapelwa, the Induna Inete.

Police have also recovered a Firearm which is suspected to have been used in the assassination of the Induna.

After thorough investigations, on March 22, 2024, around 23:00 hours, Police were able to trace the suspected killer, identified as Liswaniso Wamunyima aged 47 of Limulunga District. He was found hiding at a witch doctor’s house in Mbuywana plots area in Mongu District.

The 65-year-old witch doctor known as Limpo Chinyemba was also picked and arrested.

On March 23, the shotgun was recovered from the killer’s young brother identified as Lyamba Liswaniso aged 31 also of Limulunga District. He was arrested together with his brother Masiliso Liswaniso aged 42 in connection with the murder.

The motive behind the killing of the Induna is as a result of a family dispute, Police have established.

The four suspects are detained in Police custody waiting to be formally charged.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer