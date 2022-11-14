POLICE ARREST JOURNALISTS FOR FILMING POLICE BREAKING INTO TAYALI’S YARD

A Muvi television new team has been arrested and detained at Le Sole Police Post for filming a police breaking into Chilufya Tayali’s yard.

Police from force Headquarters Crime 1 unit picked Innocent Phiri and his cameraman last night as they were filming the incident and detained them at Le Sole Police in Roma along Zambezi Road.

According to lawyers, Phiri and his Camera man have been detained on a trumped up charge of obstruction of justice as they tried to film the police breaking into Tayali’s property.