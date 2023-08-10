POLICE ARREST MATERO MAN WHO WAS CAPTURED BRUTALLY ASSAULTING HIS WIFE

A 56 year old man of Matero township in Lusaka who was captured on video unleashing some brutal but non professional Karate – like fists and kicks as he assaulted his wife has been arrested.

Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Rea Hamoonga has confirmed the arrest on Wednesday evening and says the assault happened on Tuesday at around 16:48 Hour.

“Brief facts of the matter are that Emmanuel Kunda was at his home and saw his neighbour Baxton Danga brutally beating his wife. He then rushed to Muchinga police post using his motor vehicle and picked up police officers,” states Hamoonga.

“When they reached home, police managed to apprehend the suspect Danga while his wife was not found at home and her whereabouts were unknown.”

Hamoonga says the suspect is detained at Muchinga police post, awaiting the wife to make a formal report.

“Later on, police managed to locate the victim and later took her to the hospital where she was examined and a medical form signed,” reveals Hamoonga.

He says Police have formally arrested and charged the suspect for Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

He will appear in court soon.