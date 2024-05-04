STOP DEMONIZING ZNBC TV PRESENTER CHISULO

My article is not meant to excite anyone because in a perfect society we need to disagree to agree.

Debate has ensued after ZNBC TV 1 Presenter Margaret Chisulo guided a Caller to use a language familiar with the Presenter.

Chisulo indicated that she could only understand three languages; English, Bemba and Nyanja.

The woman insisted to use Lozi when she could ably communicated effectively in the English language.

The caller was using good English to argue with the presenter.

Was the Presenter supposed to go for a break rushing to Local language section to invite an interpreter?

Get to know that if the presenter is struggling to understand the caller due to language barriers and it is affecting the flow of the program, it might be appropriate for them to politely ask the caller to switch to a language they understand better.

However, it is essential for the presenter to handle the situation with sensitivity and respect for the caller’s language and culture.

If a caller insults someone on air using a language not familiar to the presenter, the legal implications would affect the Presenter and the Station in general.

In many places, presenters are responsible for the content aired on their platforms, so they might face legal consequences if offensive or defamatory language is broadcasted.

However, if the presenter genuinely didn’t understand the insult and promptly disavows or apologizes for it, they might have some defense against legal liability.

Additionally, the broadcaster might have measures in place to prevent such incidents, such as pre-screening calls or having a delay system to censor inappropriate content before it goes on air. If these measures are not in place or fail to prevent the incident, the broadcaster could still face repercussions.

It’s crucial for broadcasters and presenters to be aware of the laws and regulations regarding broadcasting content, including offensive language, and to take appropriate measures to prevent legal issues.

As people condemn the presenter, why don’t we also condemn the caller diverting an important discussion on labour matters to discuss tribalism?

The caller was abusing the presenter for nothing when tribe cannot put food on the table.

Someone recently posted politics on ZNBC page, we have not heard what happened to the admin.

Another one mentioned ECL in place of HH and we agree that it was a genuine mistake.

Why tulefwaya ukutanika Chisulo?

Let’s just use this development for future improvements and put our energies towards things that can improve the welfare of Zambians.

About the Author:

Bangwe Naviley Chisenga is a Zambian ‘Convergent’ Freelance Journalist trained at Sharda University in India