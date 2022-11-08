Police arrests UPND youth for assaulting Mazabuka mayor

POLICE have confirmed arresting UPND youth chairperson in Mazabuka, Southern Province, Bright Hamweenda for assaulting the mayor and damaging his property.

The 44 year old leader is reported to have assaulted Mazabuka mayor Vincent Lilanda at Mazabuka Golf club on Saturday at 20:00 hours.

After inflicting his fury on Lilanda, Hamweenda is believed to have extended his violence to the mayor’s wife.

In a statement to Kalemba, Zambia Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Hamweenda has been charged with two offences, “assault occasioning actual bodily harm and malicious damage to property in which the mayor of Mazabuka is the complainant.”

He added that the youth chairperson has since been detained in custody and will appear in court soon.

Kalemba