POLICE COMB SHIKAPWASHA’S HOUSE FOR EVIDENCE

The family of the late Minister of Information and Broadcasting RONNIE SHIKAPWASHA says they are cooperating with the Police regarding circumstances surrounding the death of Lieutenant General SHIKAPWASHA.

Family representative MAUREEN MWANAWASA says issues of crime are matters of the State and that the family will allow Police to do their job.

Mrs.MWANAWASA said this in an interview with Journalists at the funeral house.

A ZNBC News Crew that visited the funeral house in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill , found Police Officers from the Ballistic and Forensic Units on the ground.

Meanwhile, Mrs. MWANAWASA, who is also former First Lady and the First Cousin to the late General SHIKAPWASHA, said the family is working with the Cabinet Office to plan for the funeral.

She said the Government has taken up all funeral logistics.

Mrs.MWANAWASA said burial arrangements will be announced soon.

