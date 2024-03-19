Police have arrested Twambo’s husband over her death

AS North-Western Province grapples to stomach the gruesome murder of their beloved health medic who worked as a physiotherapist at Mwinilunga District hospital worker Twambo Hitima, police have arrested her husband in connection to the crime.

Coillard Mubita aged 44, a human resource officer at Mwinilunga District Health offices, is now in detention.

North-Western Province police commanding officer Dennis Moola has confirmed both the murder of the 36-year-old physiotherapist and the arrest of her husband.

According to reports, the couple had a misunderstanding on Saturday evening which led to Mubita storming out of the house in anger, only to return yesterday and became angrier because he did not find his wife.

When Twambo, who once worked at Mukinge Mission Hospital in Kasempa, returned home around 21:00 hours, Mubita is said to have attacked her violently.

From the attack that eventually claimed her life, Twambo suffered deep cuts on the neck inflicted by a sharp instrument.

Her relatives later found her motionless body drenched in oozing blood in a nearby drainage before they rushed to Mwinilunga District Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Twambo’s niece, Racheal Nyambe aged 18 then went on to report the matter to Mwinilunga Police Station.

The former Zimba Secondary School pupil will be remembered for her warmth and infectious smile amongst her co-workers and patients.

Her friends have stormed social media pouring grief and complaining about her violence-plagued marriage.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba