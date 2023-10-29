Brian Mundubile writes:

POLICE IN LUSAKA HAVE SURROUNDED THE PATRIOTIC FRONT SECRETARIAT.

The Secretariat, which is located at the corner of Panganani and Lumumba roads, is the headquarters of the Patriotic Front Party.

Last week , expelled PF Member, Mr Miles Sampa held an illegal convention where he was declared as PF President.

Yesterday during late President Sata’s Memorial Service, PF Substantive President Dr. Edgar Lungu announced his return to politics and swore not to allow the PF to get destroyed by chancers and those sponsored by the government to annihilate the establishment.

Today, police have surrounded the PF Secretariat in what appears to be an attempt to prepare for Mr Sampa to move in..