POLICE LAUNCH MANHUNT FOR 17-YEAR-OLD BOY FOR INCEST.

Police in Isoka District have opened a docket case of incest in which a 17-year-old male has been repeatedly sleeping with his 10-year-old Niece.

The mother to the suspect, who at the same time is the victim’s grandmother learned about the incident on September 3, 2023, and reported the matter to Isoka police.

This was after the victim developed sores inside her private parts which resulted in bleeding.

Muchinga Province Deputy Commanding Officer Ronald Zambo has confirmed the incident to Chete FM News in Nakonde.

In a statement, Mr Zambo adds that Patwell Mutambo, currently on the run, started sleeping with the minor when she visited her grandmother during her school holiday.

She told police that Mutambo threatened to beat her up if she disclosed the ordeal to anyone.

A manhunt to bring the suspect before the Law has since been instituted.

CHETE FM