POLICE LOCK UP PF COUNCILLOR ON THE DAY OF CRUCIAL MAYORAL ELECTIONS

KITWE Mayor Mpasa Mwaya is checking up on Itimpi councillor this morning at Nkana East police station.

Police are hunting PF Councillors in Kitwe to be given trumped up charges in an attempt to prevent them from voting in today’s Deputy Mayoral Elections. In the night the Police were pursuing other councillors.