Police looking for Chilufya Tayali

POLICE have been directed to arrest Economic and Equity Party president Chilufya Tayali and take him to court.

This follows Lusaka resident magistrate Mbuywana Sinvula issuance of a bench warrant against the outspoken opposition political party leader who is usually online, especially Facebook.

Yesterday, Mr Tayali was supposed to appear before court where he is charged with expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race after he claimed that “Bembas are useful idiots”.

He allegedly uttered the hateful remarks between January 26 last year, allegations he denied when he first appeared in court.

When the case was called before magistrate Sinvula, the accused was nowhere to be seen and this is the second time the accused is absconding court sittings.

The prosecution team then applied that the court issues a bench warrant against the accused.

The magistrate then issued a bench warrant against the accused, the same will be returnable next on March 27 this year.

(Mwebantu)