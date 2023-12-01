POLICE NAB FUGITIVE WHO SHOT NAKONDE UPND SUPPORTER DURING 2021 POLLS

A man who allegedly shot and wounded a 25-year-old in Nakonde district during the 2021 parliamentary elections has been arrested after more than two years on the run.

Clifford Pampa, who was a security guard for the winning candidate Lukas Simumba, is accused of firing a pistol at Geoffrey Simovwe, a supporter of the opposition UPND party.

Police say they tracked him down at a gold mine in Mpika district last week.

He is now in custody and will appear in court soon.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Paul Achiume has confirmed the arrest to Chete FM News.