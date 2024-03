POLICE PICK AND DETAIN NDOLA MAYOR

I wish to inform you all that the Ndola Mayor Jones Kalyati has been detained by police in Ndola and we are actually at the Police Station awaiting the police to officially inform us why the Mayor has been summoned…and yet at 14 hours Ndola City Council is expected to hold elections for the Deputy Mayor.

Regards

Amon Chisenga

PF CB Provincial Vice Secretary.