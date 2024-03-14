POLICE RECORD WARN AND CAUTION STATEMENT FROM CHRIS ZUMANI ZIMBA

March 13, 2024

Police in Lusaka have recorded a warn and caution statement from Chris Zumani Zimba in connection with the offence of Seditious Practices, contrary to sections 57 and 60 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Details of the matter are that on March 7, 2024, using a named newspaper tabloid, Dr. Zumani is alleged to have published an article likely to incite hatred and disaffection toward the government as established by law and discontent among the people of Zambia

Dr. Zumani was not detained but was allowed to leave after the statement was recorded.

Meanwhile, investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer