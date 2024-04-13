POLICE STATEMENT: ANOTHER CARTEL IN CYBER CRIMES ARRESTED

….Theft and Unlawful Access to Data case, Kabwata Police Station Investigation Leads to Arrest of Suspected Cartel in Cyber crimes.

April 13, 2024

On February 26, 2024, at 14:00 hours, the Kabwata Police Station, through the Maxwell Sibongo Police Post, received a report of theft and unlawful data access from Mr. Nachi Musonda, aged 38, residing in Silverest, Lusaka. Mr. Musonda reported a theft and unlawful access to his data.

According to Mr. Musonda, unknown criminals stole two of his mobile phones, an iPhone 15 Pro Max and an iPhone 14 Pro Max, collectively valued at K70, 000=00. Additionally, the perpetrators fraudulently accessed his banking accounts through the stolen devices.

They proceeded to transfer funds from Mr. Musonda’s accounts to their own, with the following amounts recorded:

ZANACO Account: K175,251.35

FNB Account: K143,000=00

Airtel Mobile Money: K9,995=99

MTN Mobile Account: K23,000=00

The total amount stolen amounted to K421, 907=34. These criminal activities transpired between the Chipata and Lusaka Districts, spanning the period from the 23rd to the 26th of February 2024.

Prompt investigations were launched into the matter, resulting in the apprehension of three suspects:

Mr. Adrian Hantobolo Mungaila, aged 30, of Makeni Villa

Mr. Cephas Musonda, aged 27, of Garden House, Lusaka

Mr. Bernard Musonda, aged 32, of Garden House, Lusaka

During the arrest, we recovered several items believed to have been utilized in the commission of the crimes, including:

75 MTN SIM cards

35 Zamtel SIM cards

201 Airtel SIM cards

A Wiccoo cell phone

An Itel cell phone

A Techno Camon cell phone

A Samsung cell phone

A 1 Techno Spark cell phone

These seized items are suspected to have facilitated the criminals in their illicit activities. Further investigation revealed evidence suggesting the existence of a criminal cartel specializing in the theft of mobile phones and subsequent exploitation of personal data for financial gain.

The suspects are currently in police custody, and investigations are ongoing to uncover further details surrounding this criminal network.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.