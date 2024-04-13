POLICE VIOLATIONS OF HUMAN RIGHTS AND FUNDAMENTAL FREEDOMS: THE BUCK STOPS AT HICHILEMA – Fred M’membe

POLICE VIOLATIONS OF HUMAN RIGHTS AND FUNDAMENTAL FREEDOMS: THE BUCK STOPS AT HICHILEMA

Today’s press statement by the Law Association of Zambia calling on the Zambia Police Service to “immediately realign to practices with democratic tenets for the benefit of citizens” is very timely and correct but it is not directed to the right institution or person.

The problem does not really lie with the Zambia Police Service. It lies with those who control, direct, and command those who head the police. It lies with Mr Hakainde Hichilema.

When the Inspector General of Police Mr Graphael Musamba said that he won’t allow opposition political parties to hold rallies, he was merely conveying a decision of Mr Hichilema. This is Mr Hichilema’s decision. Mr Hichilema says he can not allow opposition political parties to hold rallies when his government is under austerity measures. He says there will be no rallies and campaigns until April 2026.

So, the Law Association of Zambia should address these violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms guaranteed and protected by our Constitution with Mr Hichilema. He is the culprit behind all these violations.

In so doing, Mr Hichilema is violating the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia, which he has sworn to uphold. But should he be allowed to do so with impunity, hiding behind the police?

Let the Law Association of Zambia go for Mr Hichilema directly – the principal violator of our human rights and fundamental freedoms. The buck stops at him.

Fred M’membe

President of the Republic of Zambia