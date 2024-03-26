POLICY INCONSISTENCY CRIPPLING THE COUNTRY

….almost all government ministries are failing to perform as expected, says Hon Sichone

Lusaka… Monday March 25, 2024

Former Muchinga Province Minister Hon Malozo Sichone says there is too much policy inconsistency in the UPND administration which he says is crippling the country.

Hon Shichone said almost all economic sectors are paralized because of policy inconsistency under President Hakainde Hichilema.

Speaking when he featured on The Conversations Podcast hosted by Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba in Lusaka, Hon Sichone said the UPND after taking over office, opted to sale the maize stock they found in reserves signaling lack of judgment on the part of the UPND.

“In 2018, if President Edgar Lungu did not provide leadership, mealie meal could have been costing more than K400 per 25kg bag. That is why he never tempered with the reserves. But this President sold the maize in reserves and now wants to start importing from Tanzania. The same maize he sold,” he said.

“President Hichilema lacks experience. That is the fact! Because for him he just wanted to become a President minus knowing and understanding how government systems work. That’s why he has failed to deliver from all fronts. The President is a trader that’s why he calls himself Chief Marketing Officer and he doesn’t know how to really look after the people.”

Meanwhile, Hon Sichone said come 2026, President Hichilema and the UPND will leave office because most Zambians have lost hope in them.

“The biggest opposition they have is the people and not PF or UKA. They can refuse to register UKA today but a time will come when the people will speak their mind. This is why the people are crying out to President Lungu because they know what he is capable of doing when compared to President Hichilema,” he added.

“In 2026, the vote turn out will be 100 percent. HH may try to manipulate elections, but it won’t help him and his UPND because the people will speak one voice of making sure that they leave office.”

He also expressed concern that load shedding will be worse in the coming months saying this is just March and the people are subjected to 8 hours long of power outage.

Hon Sichone indicated that most of the small businesses will be frustrated by 2025 because their businesses will be struggling.