Popular Media Personality Mutale Mwanza is rumored to be losing her eye sight. It is believed that Mwanza has been unwell for some days now & is evidenced by her recent social media posts as well as her Malawian boy/friend Taygrin who posted on FB :

“ Wishing you a restful night, my Queen. Sweet dreams and a swift recovery

TaMu “

According to sources close to the Media Mogul, Mutale Mwanza has experienced a break out of an unknown infection on her face which has caused sores & severe swelling and Loss of eyesight.Tests have been conducted & Doctors are yet to ascertain the cause of the illness/infection.

Let us remember M-Nation in our prayers.

Get well soon Mutale Mwanza.

