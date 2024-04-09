Possessed dwarf with a devil’s face – Nico Sanchez fires Messi after an alleged tunnel confrontation

Lionel Messi was reportedly referred to as a “possessed dwarf” with the “face of the devil” during a heated altercation with Monterrey coach Nico Sanchez.

Despite being absent from the first leg of Inter Miami’s CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal match against the Mexican team, Messi, along with Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Tata Martino, engaged in a confrontation with Monterrey players and coaches after their 2-1 loss at Chase Stadium.

Allegedly, the group headed towards the room housing match officials to express discontent with several crucial decisions made during the game.

This confrontation was fueled by comments made by Monterrey boss Fernando Ortiz before the game, suggesting that Inter Miami would receive favorable decisions if Messi played.

In the wake of that argument, audio has been leaked through FOX Sports MX, with Sanchez saying: “The dwarf was possessed, he had the face of the devil.

He put his fist next to my face and says: ‘Who do you think you are?’ But because I didn’t look at him, I was looking away, and I never answered back, It made things worse.

And Tata Martino, what a poor dummy, I had him in front of me, telling me: ‘Fool, you going to cry? Fool, are you going to cry?’ What a dummy! All those videos, they probably erased them all because it leaves them looking bad. What they did was really serious. They want to dirty the pitch.”

Monterrey have requested that CONCACAF look into the heated exchange, but assistant coach Sanchez has apologised for some of his comments – with the Argentine saying, while overlooking fellow countryman Messi:

“Since I do not know the Inter coach, Gerardo Martino, and I referred to him in a disrespectful manner, I apologise. I am as Argentine as all of them and I will always defend my club. I’m here to show my face and take charge.”

Inter Miami and Monterrey will lock horns again on Wednesday, with Messi expected to be included in the Herons’ starting XI for that contest after making his return from injury off the bench in a 2-2 MLS draw with the Colorado Rapids.