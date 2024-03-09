Power Exports to Continue-Mapani

Zambia’s economy would crash if we stopped exporting power – Zesco

ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani says even if the country is anticipated to experience load shedding due to drought, the company cannot stop exporting power because doing so would collapse the country’s economy.

Meanwhile, Mapani says Zambia Sugar is among the many industrial entities that have been upgraded to the power purchase agreement, which provides a better deal than using retail tariffs.

Speaking during the signing ceremonies of the power purchase agreement between Zesco and Zambia Sugar, Tuesday, Mapani said power export contributes 40 percent to Zesco’s revenue and if it is stopped then the company will shutdown.

“How much power are we are exporting? We export under 28 percent of the power. And 28 percent of the power gives.”