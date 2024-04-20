Premier League: Klopp says time to focus on title after Europa League exit

Liverpool’s exit from the Europa League quarterfinals could serve as a catalyst for them to channel their energies into the pursuit of the Premier League title, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Despite securing a 1-0 victory in the return leg against Atalanta in Italy with an early penalty from Mohamed Salah, Liverpool’s hopes were dashed as they bowed out 3-1 on aggregate after trailing 3-0 in the first leg at Anfield.

“Disappointed that we did not go through but not frustrated or angry. Now we can focus on the league and that’s what we will do,” Klopp told reporters.

“We have a few days to recover and then we play Fulham, which will be tricky but we will give our absolute all. That’s our competition now.”

Liverpool, currently in third place, find themselves tied with Arsenal at 71 points, but they lag behind on goal difference. Meanwhile, league leaders Manchester City sit at the top with 73 points.

When questioned about Mohamed Salah’s recent performances, manager Jurgen Klopp expressed no apprehension regarding the forward’s form.

“The penalty was super-convincing, a super penalty, then the next chance, that was obviously unlucky but it is not the first time he missed a chance like that,” Klopp added.

“I am not particularly concerned. That’s what strikers do, that’s what happens to strikers, its how it is.”