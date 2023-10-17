PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU MOURNS THE LATE ARCHBISHOP PETER NDLOVU.

Sixth Republican President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his wife Mrs. Esther Lungu have been accompanied by senior Patriotic Front PF leaders led by party vice president Hon Given Lubinda to funeral house for the late Archbishop Peter Ndlovu.

The late Archbishop Peter Ndlovu who was the founder of the Bible Gospel Church in Africa BIGOCA died on Friday 13th October 2023 at Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka.

Patriotic Front PF Secretary General Hon Raphael Nakacinda, Lumezi Constituency MP Hon Munir Zulu are also among those who have accompanied the former head of state and his wife.

Andy Luki jr | Tuesday 17th, October 3023| Meanwood Ndeke, Lusaka|