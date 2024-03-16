PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA COMMITS TO DEEPENING DEMOCRACY IN ZAMBIA

President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to fostering deepened democracy and constitutionalism in the country. This statement was made during a speech he delivered discussing the country’s recent recognition as one of the top three democratizing countries in the world. Zambia is recognized among the top democratising countries in the world according to the independent and credible organization called V-E-DEM. The recognition is a testament to the government’s unwavering dedication to promoting democracy, good governance, and the rule of law.

To further broaden the ever-expanding democratic space, increase access to information, and promote freedom of the press, the government has licensed 44 new radio stations and 18 new television stations in Zambia in the last two and a half years. Further reiterating the country’s deep commitment to democratic principles and values.

The president underlined that the statistics and ratings are evidence that Zambia is committed to deepening democracy and constitutionalism for the benefit of its citizens. The president emphasized that the country’s continuous efforts to promote good governance and uphold the rule of law highlight its commitment to deepening in democratization.

Moreover, the president expressed the government’s commitment to ensuring that all of the new media facilities operate freely and without any interference from the government, allowing diverse voices to be heard and fostering inclusive democratic discourse. Zambia’s President further emphasized that all political parties would benefit from this democratic expansion, further strengthening the country’s democratic institutions and processes.

This announcement underscores Zambia’s ongoing efforts towards becoming a robust and participatory democracy. Stay tuned for more updates on this development and its implication for Zambian democracy.

