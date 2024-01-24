PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO UNDERTAKE A WORKING VISIT TO BOTSWANA

At the invitation of His Excellency Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, will undertake a Working Visit to Kasane, Botswana from 24th to 25th January, 2024.

During the Visit, President Hichilema and President Masisi are scheduled to engage in bilateral talks which will culminate into the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Immigration and Technical Cooperation between the two countries. As part of the engagements lined up, the two leaders are scheduled to tour the Kazungula Bridge on the Zambezi and Chobe rivers.

Botswana holds strategic importance to Zambia, with longstanding and historical bilateral relations premised on common values. The two countries share critical infrastructure, particularly the Kazungula Bridge, serving as a pivotal facility in ensuring the free movement of goods and services, thus contributing to the greater integration of the southern African region.

President Hichilema remains resolute in his commitment to explore the landlinked untapped opportunities for trade, investment and tourism between Zambia and its neighbours, including Botswana. The President’s high-level engagements with key partners such as Botswana form part of the Government’s ongoing initiatives to maximise bilateral relations with Zambia’s neighbouring nations. This strategic initiative seeks to bolster domestic efforts aimed at rebuilding the country’s economy, creating jobs and improving people’s wellbeing.

The President is scheduled to return to Zambia on 25th January, 2024.

(Original signed)

Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, SC, M.P

ACTING MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

Charter House

Lusaka

23rd January, 2024