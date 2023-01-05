PRESIDENT HH HAS INDUCED LOAD SHEDDING… by opting to sale power to neighboring countries because the government has no money – SILAVWE

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS INDUCED LOADING – SILAVWE

… by opting to sale power to neighboring countries because the government has no money.

Thursday, January, 05,2023 [Smart Eagles]

Golden party Zambia GPZ President Jackson Silavwe says President Hakainde Hichilema has induced load shedding buy opting to sale power to neighboring countries.

In a interview, Mr. Silavwe said the UPND Government was in a hurry to carry out recruitment exercises and increased the Constituency Development Fund and yet they had no money.

He said it is regrettable that the UPND Government has taken a stance to blame the former PF Government over there failures.

The GPZ President adds that the PF Government made huge investments in the energy sector contrary to assertions by Presidential spokesman Anthony Bwalya that the country has not seen any investments in the energy sector for the last 60 years.

” PF did well to end load shedding and that was not by fluke but because they made huge Investments in the energy sector and that’s why President Hichilema after one year in office was boasting that he ended load shedding. It is sad that the UPND Government has taken a stance to blame the PF, they should own up because that’s a sign of leadership, ” Mr. Silavwe said.

“UPND is opting to punish Zambians due to recklessness of selling power to neighboring countries and pretending that the water levels are very low in the Kariba Dam and yet we are told that the water levels have improved. They are hurting small scale businesses that rely on electricity, ” He said