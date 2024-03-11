PRESIDENT HH HEADS TO CHIPATA FOR YOUTH DAY CELEBRATIONS

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is set to mark his presence at the 2024 National Youth Day celebrations in Chipata on Tuesday. This auspicious occasion is expected to witness a surging wave of enthusiasm as the nation’s youth gear up to celebrate their accomplishments and aspirations.

The news was confirmed by the Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, PAUL THOLE, who expressed gratitude for the privilege of hosting the President on such a momentous occasion. The province now eagerly awaits the arrival of President HICHILEMA, as the community eagerly prepares to give him a warm reception.

Mr. THOLE has urged the people of the province to come out in large numbers and join in the festivities. This opportunity to celebrate Youth Day with the President serves as a testament to his commitment to empowering the younger generation and reaffirms his dedication to uplifting the nation’s youth.

Youth Day is an annual event that brings together young people from different backgrounds to showcase their talents, discuss pressing issues concerning their future, and engage in activities aimed at promoting their growth and development. As the nation anticipates President HICHILEMA’s visit, the excitement is visible, with hopes rising high for an inspiring and impactful celebration.

The President’s visit to Chipata represents a profound symbol of his administration’s dedication to fostering an inclusive and prosperous future for the youth. It is anticipated that his presence will ignite a renewed sense of hope and aspiration among the young people present, inspiring them to continue striving for excellence in various fields.

As the clock ticks closer to the momentous occasion, the city of Chipata eagerly awaits President HICHILEMA’s arrival, ready to embrace the spirit of unity and progress that Youth Day embodies. The President’s presence is expected to further strengthen the bond between the government and the youth, setting the stage for a brighter future filled with promise and potential. See less

