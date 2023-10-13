President HH Hosts American Singer Ne-Yo At State House

President Hakainde Hichilema writes….

This morning at State House we hosted American singer and songwriter Shaffer Chimere Smith popularly known Ne-Yo who is in the country for the Stanbic Music festival.

He was accompanied by a team from Stanbic Bank and local musicians from the Stanbic Capacity Building team.

We are determined to grow the music industry and help our local artistes develop their talents fully through knowledge exchange with global performers.

You are welcome Ne-Yo and enjoy the Zambian hospitality.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia