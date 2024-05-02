PRESIDENT HH REVISIT YOUR POLICIES PEOPLE ARE HUNGRY AND SUFFERING OUT THERE – Hon Saili Mavegie Phiri

PRESIDENT HH REVISIT YOUR POLICIES PEOPLE ARE HUNGRY AND SUFFERING OUT THERE.

By Hon Saili Mavegie Phiri

Voicing out does not mean that you hate the President or maybe wanting the UPND govt out of power, people come out because they are affected, there is hunger in a lot of Zambian families, life is becoming so unbalanced 😭😭 on many communities. The govt has the capacity to reduce this burden on the citizens, they have all what it takes to make policies favorable to the Zambian community at large and work on what is basically a hitting point to all factors affecting the prices of every basic need.

What these praise singers don’t realize is that people who are being praised enjoy decent meals in their homes, their children go to expensive schools and they have free fuel to run their movements. They dont feel the impact of fuel prices, mealie meal prices or fertilizer prices.

The truth is that we are dealing with a relaxed govt and we are a reason why this govt is relaxed, how can the government fail to relax when we are giving it unnecessary praise even on things that are suppose to be criticized on ?

Unlike our old political pastor, The Zambia shall be saved man, Dad Zambia will never be saved if you keep being a praise singer, We expect a little bit of positive criticism with guidance from you especially on clear things that you know that the govt is not doing well but on a sad note you have joined the people who are fueling the bitterness which is between the current head of state and the former, Zambia can only be saved through unity.

Am learning to respect Chellah Tukuta, He is coming out like a patriotic Zambian on issues surrounding Zambia’s interest.I know am one of those people who have been criticizing him but trust me the guy is coming out objectively on issues affecting the nation he praises where they deserve it and criticize were things are not going well, If alot of people can be like him Zambia would have a well balanced govt by now.

Am starting to like Chella tukuta, despite his unstable behavior on social media but he is so objective towards politics. You and i know that the escalating prices of mealie meal,Fuel and other basic commodities is mainly attributed to unfiltered govt policies. Your govt rushed in adhering to IMF policies without thinking of how such decisions would affect citizens. They rushed in removing subsidies without having a second plan.