PRESIDENT HH SWEARS IN STATE COUNSELS AND SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS

Today marks a pivotal moment in our nation’s journey towards justice, integrity, and the rule of law as we swore-in State Counsels and Senior Government officials.

The State Counsels sworn-in include Hon. Mrs Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti, Hon. Jacob Jack Mwiimbu, MP, Mrs. Frances Mwangala Ifunga Zaloumis, Mr Arshad Abdulla Dudhia and Mrs. Kondwa Emily Sakala Chibiya.

The esteemed rank and dignity of State Counsel symbolises a profound commitment to public service as it transcends mere legal practice to embody the highest ideas of fairness, equity, and compassion.

We urged the newly sworn-in State Counsels to be true guardians of the Constitution and defend democratic values.

Further, we swore-in Ambassador Lazarous Kapambwe as Special Envoy to the President.

We commend Ambassador Kapambwe for his exceptional and distinguished service to the country over the decades as a career diplomat and is, therefore, well suited for the position of Special Envoy to the President.

We also swore-in Dr Choolwe Beyani as Chairperson of the Civil Service Commission and urged him to expeditiously address issues pertaining to appointments, promotions, and transfers of civil servants as they affect performance and service delivery.

To our sworn-in Deputy Director-General of the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), Ms. Beatrice Kiluya Mpanga, we stated to her that the government is confident that her appointment will contribute to enhanced service delivery at the Commission in fighting money laundering and other financial crimes.

To the Commissioner of the Human Rights Commission, Father Joe Komakoma, we indicated to him that the Human Rights Commission must continue pursuing activities that contribute to the promotion of rights and freedoms of the citizenry.

We emphasized to him that a just and fair society is important in a democratic nation such as ours. The commission should, therefore, work closely with other stakeholders in the sector to address human rights abuses.

We once again congratulate all the newly sworn-in State Counsels and Senior Government officials and wish them well as they serve this great nation.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia

