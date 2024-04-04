PRESIDENT HH VOWS TO COMBAT CORRUPTION AND MISUSE OF POWER IN THE NEW ERA OF DEBT RESTRUCTURING

In a stern warning, President Hakainde Hichilema has made it clear that government will not tolerate corruption and abuse of authority as the country enters the post-debt restructuring era.

Acknowledging that the unsustainable debt situation inherited by his administration resulted from excessive spending, mismanagement of public resources, maladministration, and corruption, President Hichilema emphasized that such a crisis must not be repeated. The burden of unsustainable debt levels hampers government’s capacity to effectively serve its citizens, and this situation cannot be allowed to persist.

In a statement released this evening, President Hichilema emphasized that the country now has an opportunity to foster economic growth under a new image, instilling investor confidence and prioritizing efficient resource management across all ministries and government departments.

Furthermore, President Hichilema directed law enforcement and prosecution authorities to swiftly address corrupt practices and cases of authority abuse. The commitment to fighting corruption includes enhancing the capacity of the judiciary to prosecute cases within a timeframe of five months. Government is determined to tackle this pervasive issue and work towards eradicating corruption from its roots.

President Hichilema reassured the nation that government remains resolute in its commitment to improving the lives of all citizens. By upholding transparency, accountability, and integrity, government aims to create a conducive environment for sustainable development and prosperity for all Zambians.

As the new era unfolds, President Hichilema’s strong stance against corruption sends a clear message that government is committed to rebuilding trust, fostering good governance, and ensuring the responsible use of public resources.