PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ADDRESSES STUDENTS AT COMMUNITY HOUSE: Time for the country to pull resources towards service delivery

March 28th, 2024

LUSAKA – President Hakainde Hichilema has advised Zambians to join his administration in moving funds saved under the $9.8 billion debt restructuring deal towards economic growth as there is still plenty of work to be done.

President Hakainde Hichilema further said milestones in the debt restructuring process is no mean achievement as it culminated through days of hard work and planning.

Speaking when he hosted hundreds of students drawn from institutions of higher learning at his Community House residence on Thursday afternoon, the President revealed that the country’s annual debt repayment has dropped from $780 million to $ 75 million following the reaching of the debt restructuring deal.

He thanked Zambians and students in particular for their patience and support during the process of debt restructuring negotiations which he described as complex.

Meanwhile, the student leadership says they expect the number of students on government support to increase with the reaching of the debt deal describing 2024 as a miraculous year.

The students were drawn from UNZA, Evelyn Hone College, NIPA and several others.