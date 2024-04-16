Look – President Hichilema has not had a personal financial scandal in 3 years.

Laura Miti

We don’t know his children’s names – other than Miyanda, who he threw a zimya neighbour wedding for.

He has made sense when speaking to us about our battling economy and sounded like someone loosing sleep over that economy.

His weaknesses have been political.

Now, can anyone explain why, when he leaves office, we would go back to someone whose whole family, plus friends and their friends were

constantly in the press accused of sankantaling with our money.

A President who, in and out of office, has not been known to string two coherent sentences together about our economy – which he murdered.

Whose politics were terrible.

Sikuti tikalema na HH, olo 2 terms yake ikapita, nikusanka winangu who will be better than him? As astute economically, and hopefully better, politically.

Why, dear God, would we go back to someone anatipesha nama scandal, na lawlessness – or does EL and the people pushing him think we have issues with our thinking🤷🏽‍♀️?