PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HOSTS FORMER VICE PRESIDENTS

In our ongoing pursuit to engage and draw upon the wisdom of patriots who have served our nation before us, this afternoon, we convened with former Vice Presidents at State House, where we discussed various perspectives that are of mutual interest for our country.

On behalf of SADC and serving as the Chair of the Troika, and invariably on behalf of the African continent, we expressed gratitude to the Vice Presidents for their willingness to participate in election observer missions within the SADC Region.

We also extended our appreciation to their spouses and families for supporting and allowing them to undertake these crucial tasks that contribute to the peace and stability of our region.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.