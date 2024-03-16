President Hichilema kindly wake up sir and deal with the elephant in your house- Harry Kalaba

President Hakainde Hichilema kindly wake up sir and deal with the elephant in your house. UKAni baba and address the issue of abuse taking place under your watch. We know that you are aware of the actions of Mr. Milner Muyambango the Police Deputy Inspector General.
The senior officer has come under Serious scrutiny over his actions in the last few weeks and you have elected to remain mute in the light of gross abuse of position and corrupt practices.
Mr. Muyambango has abused his office by opting to arrest someone from whom he got a tractor on credit and instead of settling the bill, he instructed police officers to lock him up for four days. The acts of abuse by this officer have reached your office and yet in your usual “methodical” way, you neither asked the ACC to investigate nor dropped him from serving as Deputy Inspector General of Police. Such action leaves much to be desired.
We demand that you take action and relieve him of the position of Deputy Inspector General of Police before he tarnishes the image of the police further. We further demand that you instruct the ACC and the DEC to move in and institute investigations against Mr. Muyambango if we are to believe that you are not complicit in any way. Otherwise we will be left with no option but to believe that you have an interest in his continued abuse of office.
Thank you.
Harry Kalaba
President
Citizens First
A Member of the United Kwacha Alliance
“If you are found wanting you are on your own”
Yet to see
Private issue next topic galaba
Ot is clear that Muyambango is one of the few odd police officers that still thinks corruption is business as usual as it was in PF.
However, it is also clear that our citizens have also seen that there is a change of mindset towards corrupt police officers and hence the outcry on the stinking corruption being practised by Muyambango.
So, HH that appointed Muyambango should have him investigated swiftly and take fair action i.e. fire him or transfer him.
That man is toxic and cant stay where he is at the moment otherwise the public will not take this Govt seriously in it’s fight against corruption!
How can you keep a Cop that fails to pay his debt and abuses his power by arresting suppliers. Is he immune from arrest or lawfulness!