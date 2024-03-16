President Hichilema kindly wake up sir and deal with the elephant in your house- Harry Kalaba

President Hakainde Hichilema kindly wake up sir and deal with the elephant in your house. UKAni baba and address the issue of abuse taking place under your watch. We know that you are aware of the actions of Mr. Milner Muyambango the Police Deputy Inspector General.

The senior officer has come under Serious scrutiny over his actions in the last few weeks and you have elected to remain mute in the light of gross abuse of position and corrupt practices.



Mr. Muyambango has abused his office by opting to arrest someone from whom he got a tractor on credit and instead of settling the bill, he instructed police officers to lock him up for four days. The acts of abuse by this officer have reached your office and yet in your usual “methodical” way, you neither asked the ACC to investigate nor dropped him from serving as Deputy Inspector General of Police. Such action leaves much to be desired.

We demand that you take action and relieve him of the position of Deputy Inspector General of Police before he tarnishes the image of the police further. We further demand that you instruct the ACC and the DEC to move in and institute investigations against Mr. Muyambango if we are to believe that you are not complicit in any way. Otherwise we will be left with no option but to believe that you have an interest in his continued abuse of office.

Thank you.

Harry Kalaba

President

Citizens First

A Member of the United Kwacha Alliance