By Barotseland Broadcasting Network

President Hakainde Hichilema Looses Massive popularity in BArotseland over his reckless statement on BArotseland.

Majority of people of BArotseland, yesterday were shocked and injured to hear a reckless statement coming from the person they trusted and believed to be leader with knowledge of the genesis of this failed unitary state between BArotseland and Northern Rhodesia now called Zambia.

Lozi people were saddened with the statement and majority have vowed never ever to vote for him. In communities, homes , bus stations, WhatsApp groups and working places Majority of the Lozi speaking people hailing from BArotseland expressed sadness and were injured over the statement that will heavily cost president Hakainde Hichilema come 2026 General elections.

Including his party members, MPs, ministers and supporters have disclosed that it’s time to show the Tonga speaking people that time of using and riding on lozis has come to end.

First and foremost, we appeal to all of us who hail from Barotseland to cease fire over the remarks by the head of state.

In life, every circumstance or situation we find ourselves in is for a special purpose which is never foretold.

The Republican President has made it very clear and courageously told the nation that Western Province or Barotseland is not a Country but part and parcel of a unitary state of a Country called Zambia. This is the plain truth without any malice.

The President is well versed with the history of this failed unitary union Country. He is very much aware of the Barotseland Agreement of 1964 and all its contents which were binding on both parties (territories). He knows that the Agreement was abrogated.

The President emphasized the point of unity and interdependence in resource mobilization and equal distribution to Provinces. we presume this is the genesis of the subject at hand.

The questions which begs for serious answers therefore are, did the President use the right channel of communication or the right platform? What necessitated him to come out in that fashion?

In our humble opinion, this may result into a blessing in disguise to us the people of Barotseland or Western Province. He has opened a Pandora Box for himself. He has indirectly called on us to seriously engage him over pertinent matters which have been pending for a long time.

Western Province has been deliberately starved development by successive Governments because of the Barotseland Agreement of 1964.

In BArotseland currently,

1. We don’t have good standard road infrastructure to connect all our 18 districts found in BArotseland.

2. We don’t have Higher learning institutions (Universities and Colleges) just like in other Provinces.

3. We don’t have Modern Government buildings infrastructure such as hospitals, Civic Centers, Sports facilities, modern Local Authorities Markets etc in our districts. Just like in other Provinces.

4. We don’t have any well Established industries and factories by reputable companies.

6. The Zambian government is illegally ruling this beautiful and historic region without any law backing it. If he say his government it’s a government of rule of law , then he is lying and he should stop going to church and worshiping God while you are suppressing others.

5. Western Province’s 128 Chiefdoms are not recognized by law and Area Chiefs in charge of these Chiefdoms are not gazetted and nowhere near Subsidies (salary) and other incentives offered by the Central Government as compared to other Provinces. Recently the New Dawn Government reproduced the 1958 Chiefs’ Boundary Map. The Map serves no purpose to Western Province. Our Area Chiefs who appear on our NRCs have been reduced to a useless and meaningless title under the Zambian Statutes of Silalo Indunas.

As people of Barotseland, it pains to hear the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development including the President himself saying that they are building Chiefs’ Palaces yet they have nothing to point at in Western Province.

The Litunga and 6 others presiding at Naliele in Kaoma, Mwandi in Sesheke, Namayula in Lukulu, Litunga la mbowela, Mboanjikana of Kalabo and Lukama for Shangombo are not really Chiefs themselves. They don’t even have Chiefdoms as per the Zambian scenario. They are classified as Chiefs for the sole purpose of being included on the Zambian Chiefs’ Payroll.

The Barotseland system of Governance is totally different from what the Government and most Zambians think.

Let us calm down and avoid being emotional. This matter is beyond politics.

We submit.