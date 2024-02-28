President Hichilema Must Demonstrate His True Democratic Principle Standing- Francis Chipili

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MUST DEMONSTRATE HIS TRUE DEMOCRATIC PRINCIPLE STANDING

The UPND administration and particularly President Hakainde Hichilema must not allow Thabo Kawana and other individuals being used as his mouthpieces to mislead him, regarding the statement made by former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

President Hakainde Hichilema as the current custodian of Zambia’s instruments of power and the constitution which guarantee citizen’s participation in the governance of the country, has more data, processed information, national intelligence than the current spokesperson in the Ministry of information will ever have on Zambia in his entire life.

Former President Edgar Changwa Lungu’s statement must never warrant any public response from the Police Service, the Ministry of information.

Former President Edgar Changwa Lungu was very careful in his caution statement.

The people of Zambia’s prayer now is that President Hakainde Hichilema demonstrate his true democratic principles by allowing the people respectful intellectual engagement of his administration.

The people’s prayers are that food must be available on the people’s tables that are are available and willing to work.

The sufferings of the people is real, any forced and or suppression of the people’s hardships is recipe for the deja vu of the Kaunda’s 90’s.

Francis Chipili

Business and Political Analyst