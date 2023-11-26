“PRESIDENT HICHILEMA RECOGNISING CHABINGA AS LEADER OF OPPOSITION IS UNLAWFUL, ” – MCC PF CHARITY KAPONA

“PRESIDENT HICHILEMA RECOGNISING CHABINGA AS LEADER OF OPPOSITION IS UNLAWFUL, ” MCC CHARITY KAPONA
…it is an infringement on the rights and freedoms of the opposition..
Smart Eagles /Sun. Nov 26, 2023
PF Member of the Central Committee , Mrs Charity Mpunda Kapola, has expressed disappointment at President Hakainde Hichilema’s reference to Mafinga MP Robert Chabinga as Leader of the Opposition and has described the action as unlawful and undemocratic.
Mrs Kapona charged that according to stipulated laws , the position of leader of the opposition in Parliament is supposed to be held by the person who is voted for and recognised by the opposition members of Parliament themselves and not one who is imposed on them.
She emphasised that Chabinga’s assumption of the role of leader of opposition is an illegality that the President shouldn’t be in the forefront propagating.
” The President recognising Chabinga as Leader of the opposition is unlawful and therefore he needs to take back his words and apologise to the people of Zambia as well as the National Assembly because such pronouncements can hinder democracy and cause insecurity within the country, ” She said .
The matter is before the Courts. Why do people think they can sway the Opinion of the courts, with their worthless opinions?
Madame, the president does not write his speeches, blame those who wrote for him because he just read what they wrote. Even me that’s what I can do if that’s what is written especially that the matter is in Court, the final verdict will come from there, the president is not there to acknowledge or reject anybody, that’s not his job.
Citizen, the president understands issues and should not just read and acknowledge illegalities. He should remove what is controversial in his speech written by his speech writers. He is not s conveyor belt that carries anything whether copper, stones etc as long as it is put on his table or podium to read.