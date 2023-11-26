“PRESIDENT HICHILEMA RECOGNISING CHABINGA AS LEADER OF OPPOSITION IS UNLAWFUL, ” – MCC PF CHARITY KAPONA

“PRESIDENT HICHILEMA RECOGNISING CHABINGA AS LEADER OF OPPOSITION IS UNLAWFUL, ” MCC CHARITY KAPONA

…it is an infringement on the rights and freedoms of the opposition..

Smart Eagles /Sun. Nov 26, 2023

PF Member of the Central Committee , Mrs Charity Mpunda Kapola, has expressed disappointment at President Hakainde Hichilema’s reference to Mafinga MP Robert Chabinga as Leader of the Opposition and has described the action as unlawful and undemocratic.

Mrs Kapona charged that according to stipulated laws , the position of leader of the opposition in Parliament is supposed to be held by the person who is voted for and recognised by the opposition members of Parliament themselves and not one who is imposed on them.

She emphasised that Chabinga’s assumption of the role of leader of opposition is an illegality that the President shouldn’t be in the forefront propagating.

” The President recognising Chabinga as Leader of the opposition is unlawful and therefore he needs to take back his words and apologise to the people of Zambia as well as the National Assembly because such pronouncements can hinder democracy and cause insecurity within the country, ” She said .