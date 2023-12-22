PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SAYS CORRUPTION CASES WILL NOW BE TRIED WITHIN 5 MONTHS

By Chileshe Mwango

President Hakainde Hichilema has disclosed that corruption cases will now be tried within five months.

President Hichilema says such cases will be speedily exhausted and says time is up for all those that thought they can delay their alleged corruption cases until change of government so that their cases are discontinued.

Speaking at the end of year press conference in Lusaka today, the president said the fight against corruption is also focusing so much on asset recovery as there is so much value there.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema has admitted that delays to conclude the debt restructuring negotiations with other partners is exerting a lot of pressure on Zambia’s economic prospects.

The President cites the depreciating kwacha and the continued rise in inflation as some of the areas that have been affected by this development.

