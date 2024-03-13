PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SHOULD NOT MAKE DECLARATIONS BASED ON IMPULSE – KALABA

… says the President Hichilema’s declaration of zero rating tax on importation of irrigation equipment was made without consultations with other sectors of the economy.

LUSAKA, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13, 2024 [SMART EAGLES]

CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says zero rating tax on the importation of irrigation equipment before the national budget is presented to parliament is not attainable.

Commenting on President Hakainde Hichilema’s declaration of zero tax on importation of irrigation equipment as way of mitigating the effects of drought and improve national food security, Mr. Kalaba said the decision was made out of impulse.

Mr. Kalaba said making such declarations required considerations and consultations with other sectors of the economy.

He said President Hichilema’s declaration can only work after the presentation of the 2024/2025 national budget to parliament.

” That is not how governance works, you cannot zero rate tax on the importation of irrigation equipment before having considerations or consultations with other economic sectors. That is the problem of our President he speaks on impulse and he fails to correlate with what is in reality,” Mr. Mr. Kalaba said.

“I can tell you that I have a challenge because the 2024/2025 national budget will only start to be worked on sometimes in October this year, so at what point did the President sit down with his cabinet to come up with the decision to zero rate tax on the importation of irrigation equipment, that is just another story like any story he has told us, it will not work,” He said.