PRESIDENT HICHILEMA URGES CHURCH SUPPORT TO STRENGTHEN MARRIAGES AND FAMILY VALUES

In the wake of increasing divorce cases among young couples in the country, President Hakainde Hichilema delivered a moving message, calling upon the Church to play a pivotal role in supporting marriages for long-lasting commitments. Emphasizing the significance of keeping families intact, especially during these challenging times, the President addressed the congregation at Woodlands Seventh-Day Adventist in Lusaka.

Accompanied by First Lady Mutinta, President Hichilema expressed his concerns regarding the rising divorce rates and stressed the importance of the Church’s involvement in sustaining strong family bonds. He underscored the vital role of stable marriages in raising morally upright and God-fearing children.

During his address, President Hichilema reminded attendees of his recent discussion in Parliament about the significance of morals and values in society. He further affirmed his belief that Christian values should serve as the foundation for national integrity and encouraged families to remain resilient amidst hardships.

President Hichilema acknowledged the responsibility of Church leaders in supporting marriages and emphasized the need for their unwavering commitment to maintaining the sanctity of matrimony. He urged the Church to stand firm in their efforts and offered words of encouragement.

The President expressed his faith that, with God’s guidance, they would overcome the challenges faced by families in Zambia. He reaffirmed his commitment to serving the diverse population, seeking wisdom from above to fulfill his duty of caring for the nation.

President Hichilema’s heartfelt plea resonated with the congregation, highlighting the urgent need for collective efforts to strengthen marriages and preserve family values in the country