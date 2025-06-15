President Lungu’s Final Wishes Prevail After Government-Family Deadlock





South Africa, 15 June 2025



After protracted and emotionally charged negotiations, the family of the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the Zambian government have reached a compromise on funeral arrangements, affirming the late leader’s final wishes.





President Lungu, who died in South Africa earlier this month, had left explicit instructions that his repatriation and funeral should not be state-controlled. His family insisted on a private charter for the return of his remains, which was initially blocked by the government.





The compromise allows for his body to be flown back on 18 June, and will receive military honors at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, and lie in state at his Chifwema home. The government will also hold a state funeral, but President Lungu’s successor, President Hichilema, will not be permitted to attend, in accordance with the late President’s request.





Senior Counsel Makebi Zulu underscored that the dispute was about dignity and legacy not politics or legal issues calling on the public to mourn respectfully.