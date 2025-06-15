President Lungu’s Final Wishes Prevail After Government-Family Deadlock
South Africa, 15 June 2025
After protracted and emotionally charged negotiations, the family of the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the Zambian government have reached a compromise on funeral arrangements, affirming the late leader’s final wishes.
President Lungu, who died in South Africa earlier this month, had left explicit instructions that his repatriation and funeral should not be state-controlled. His family insisted on a private charter for the return of his remains, which was initially blocked by the government.
The compromise allows for his body to be flown back on 18 June, and will receive military honors at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, and lie in state at his Chifwema home. The government will also hold a state funeral, but President Lungu’s successor, President Hichilema, will not be permitted to attend, in accordance with the late President’s request.
Senior Counsel Makebi Zulu underscored that the dispute was about dignity and legacy not politics or legal issues calling on the public to mourn respectfully.
I think Lungu dead a sinner how can he leave such instructions that HH should not come to the funeral this is very sad.
Amen.
Hakainde has shown great maturity to stay away from the state funeral. He can watch it on TV the same way he watched KK’s funeral. I am very pleased that Hakainde has put the interest of the nation first before his own interest. This is progressive on his part.
God bless Zambia.
Why do you choose to misconstrue yourself? HH will preside as stated by Patrick Kangwa secretary to the cabinet,yes a private chartard plane will be used from south Africa as wished by ECL but state to take charge immediately at KKIA and a full state control to take place.The body will lie under the state but at ECL residence In chifwema,and will be BURRIED at the presidential burial site.Go back and listen to the recording.
Yaba. You are still in denial. Catch up with events. Hakainde will be nowhere near the body. He himself has conceded to that arrangement. And we commend him for doing that after so much pressure from all corners of well reasoning dignified individuals and institutions. So just accept it, bosses. It is game over now, time to bury our beloved ECL with dignity
God bless Zambia.
Please listen to what has been said, not what is in your head. The secretary to the cabinet was clear that the funeral will be presided over by President HH, but where you are getting that idea that he will not be there, nobody knows.
https://zambianobserver.com/govt-and-lungu-family-reach-agreement-on-funeral-protocol/
Item 10.
Should I translate it into your language for you to understand?
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
Where are Edgar Lungu’s last wishes? If they’re not in writing, it’s heresay.
Please stop lying and misleading people. Saying that HH did not attend KK’s funeral on the 17th of June, 2021, and watched it on TV. Were you there with him at his house??That is wrong! It is also petty and irrelevant to mention at this time, just to butter-up your story. Some of us were actually there, so please stop lying.