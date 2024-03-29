President of Ukraine replaces high-ranking security official in most recent shuffle

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has changed one of the top security officials with the head of the foreign spy agency. This is happening while Russian forces are attacking Ukraine.

Zelenskyy fired Oleksii Danilov from his job as the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and thanked him for his work in a video on Tuesday night. He didn’t explain why he made changes and said that Danilov will be given a different job without saying where.

Zelenskyy put Oleksandr Lytvynenko in charge instead of Danilov. Lytvynenko used to lead Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service.

The National Security Council is a group of important officials that work together to make plans, and Zelenskyy leads the group. Danilov has been in his job since October 2019, just a few months after Zelenskyy became president.

Danilov was fired as Ukrainian soldiers are tired and don’t have enough people or weapons. They are also facing more pressure from Russia along a long front line.

The reshuffle happened because in February, Zelenskyy decided to fire the top military officer in Ukraine, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi is being replaced by Colonel. General. Oleksandr Syrskyi.