PRESS STATEMENT BY ZAMBIA’S SIXTH PRESIDENT, DR EDGAR C. LUNGU, ON THE SHRINKING DEMOCRATIC SPACE IN ZAMBIA DELIVERED ON FRIDAY, 1ST DECEMBER, 2023 AT LUSAKA

COLLEAGUES FROM THE MEDIA,

THROUGH YOU, ALLOW ME THE OPPORTUNITY TO SHARE MY THOUGHTS WITH FELLOW ZAMBIANS ON THE CURRENT GOVERNANCE SITUATION IN THE COUNTRY.

YOU MAY RECALL THAT ON SATURDAY, 28TH OCTOBER, 2023, AS WE GATHERED TO REMEMBER AND CELEBRATE THE LIFE OF ZAMBIA’S FIFTH PRESIDENT, MR MICHAEL CHILUFYA SATA, THE FOUNDING PRESIDENT OF THE PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF), I ANNOUNCED MY RETURN TO ACTIVE POLITICS.

I DID THIS WITH A VERY HEAVY HEART BECAUSE IT WAS NEVER MY INTENTION TO RETURN TO ACTIVE POLITICS AFTER LEAVING STATE HOUSE IN AUGUST 2021.

I ALSO PRAYERFULLY AND SOLEMNLY CHOSE TO MAKE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE DAY WHEN WE COMMEMORATED PRESIDENT SATA’S DEATH, FOR THE NINTH TIME, AS A WAY TO COMMIT TO MY STRONG DESIRE AND DETERMINATION, ENSURING THAT THE PF OUTLIVES MR SATA AND ALL OF US.

THIS WAS FROM THE BACKDROP OF THE MACHINATIONS BY THOSE IN GOVERNMENT TO SYSTEMATICALLY STEAL, KILL AND DESTROY THE PF IN ORDER TO SECURE THEIR CONTINUED STAY IN POWER.

THESE MACHINATIONS BECAME MORE MANIFEST A FEW DAYS LEADING TO OCTOBER 28 WHEN WE SAW THOSE IN POWER DESPERATELY AND DISGRACEFULLY ATTEMPTING TO STAGE A ‘COUP’ IN PF USING THEIR STOOGES.

THIS WAS ON OUR SACRED DAY OF INDEPENDENCE [OCTOBER 24] WHEN THE STATE SUPERINTENDED OVER NOT ONLY AN ILLEGITIMATE GATHERING BUT ALSO AN ILLEGAL ONE. THIS ACTION ALONE THREATENED PEACE AND STABILITY OF BOTH THE PARTY AND THE NATION AT LARGE.

THIS ILLEGALITY HAS BEEN ENDORSED BY THE POLICE AGAINST THEIR LAWFUL MANDATE OF KEEPING LAW AND ORDER, FOLLOWED BY THE HOPELESS ATTEMPT BY THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY TO GIVE EFFECT TO THE ILLEGALITY.

THE ASSAULT ON OUR DEMOCRACY IS BECOMING MUCH MORE VIVID WHEN THE VICTIM, THE PATRIOTIC FRONT PARTY, IS BEING TREATED AS A VILLAIN AND THE STATE’S SPONSORED SECT, IS BEING ACCORDED THE PROTECTION ONLY DUE TO THE VICTIM.

UNFORTUNATELY FOR THOSE IN POWER, IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO SUBVERT THE COLLECTIVE WISDOM AND WILL OF THE PEOPLE IN AN ATTEMPT TO CHOKE OUR DEMOCRACY IN A MINGALATO STYLE.

COLLEAGUES FROM THE MEDIA,

THIS IS A BRIEF BACKGROUND THAT FORCED ME OUT OF MY POLITICAL RETIREMENT.

AS I ANNOUNCED MY POLITICAL COMEBACK, I SAID THAT THIS YEAR’S MEMORIAL FOR PRESIDENT SATA HAD BEEN PRECEDED BY UGLY SCENES CALCULATED TO KILL DEMOCRACY BY KILLING THE PF.

IN THIS REGARD, I MADE A CLARION CALL TO ALL OPPOSITION PARTY LEADERS TO JOIN HANDS WITH US IN PF IN DEFENCE OF ZAMBIA’S HARD EARNED DEMOCRACY. I CALLED FOR UNITY OF PURPOSE.

I AM DELIGHTED TO REPORT, TODAY, THAT I AM EXCEEDINGLY HUMBLED BY THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESPONSE FROM MY BROTHERS AND SISTERS IN THE OPPOSITION, TO MY CALL.

THIS IS HOW IT SHOULD BE. I AM CONFIDENT THAT WORKING TOGETHER, WE SHALL CONQUER AND OVERCOME IN DEFENCE OF THE CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY.

VICTORY IS CERTAIN! WE SHALL DEFINITELY DEFEAT THOSE WHO ARE SCHEMING AGAINST OUR DEMOCRACY BECAUSE POWER RESTS WITH THE PEOPLE, AND THE PEOPLE WILL FIGHT THEM. THE PEOPLE WILL DEFEND THEIR DEMOCRACY.

I SAID IT ON OCTOBER 28 AND I AM SAYING IT TODAY. THIS IS NOT ABOUT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU. I AM DOING THIS IN DEFENCE OF DEMOCRACY.

A DEMOCRACY WHERE THE OPPOSITION AND CIVIL SOCIETY CAN FREELY ASSOCIATE AND EXPRESS THEMSELVES. A DEMOCRACY WHERE ANYONE AMONG THE OPPOSITION LEADERS CAN BECOME PRESIDENT, AND WILL BECOME PRESIDENT.

IN THIS RESOLVE, WE ARE ENCOURAGED AND MOTIVATED BY OUR EXEMPLARY FOREFATHERS WHO SACRIFICED THEIR ALL AS THEY FOUGHT TO LIBERATE THIS COUNTRY FROM THE SHACKLES OF THE COLONIAL MASTERS.

THEY DID NOT FIGHT FOR OUR INDEPENDENCE FROM A POSITION OF COMFORT.

COUNTRY MEN AND WOMEN,

WE ARE IN DEEP TROUBLE AS A COUNTRY AND AS A PEOPLE. THE COLONIAL MASTERS ARE BACK IN ANOTHER FORM. THE IMPERIALISTS ARE HERE AGAIN THROUGH PROXIES. THAT’S WHY THEY ARE FIGHTING HARD TO PERPETUATE THEIR RULE BEYOND 2026.

SO WE ARE CALLED UPON, AS A COUNTRY, TO WAGE ANOTHER VICIOUS WAR TO LIBERATE OURSELVES. IT WILL NOT BE EASY. BUT THIS IS A FIGHT WE ARE DETERMINED TO WIN.

I AM COMFORTED TO NOTE THAT THE CHURCH, THE LAW ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA, SOME PROGRESSIVE CIVIL SOCIETY ORGANISATIONS AND INDIVIDUALS, AND ACADEMICS HAVE STARTED TO SPEAK OUT AGAINST THE ILLS OF THIS ADMINISTRATION AND ARE GUIDING THE NATION ON THE WAY FORWARD.

THE PASTORAL LETTER BY THEIR LORDSHIPS, THE CATHOLIC BISHOPS, THE STATEMENT FROM CCZ AND EFZ WERE TIMELY FOR THE GOVERNMENT TO TAKE HEED AND AVOID ANY CATASTROPHE.

UNFORTUNATELY, THIS ADMINISTRATION WILL NEVER LISTEN TO ANY VOICE OF WISDOM BECAUSE IT IS DETERMINED TO DECIMATE OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTIES, NOT JUST THE PF, USING THEIR PROFESSED IMINGALATO (TRICKS).

THEY WARNED US AND SAID IT PUBLICLY THAT WITH THE PF SHOWING RESILIENCE AND REGROUPING, THEY WILL CHANGE THEIR GAME PLAN BY ENGAGING NEW TRICKS OF GOING FOR OUR NECKS AND STRANGLE US TO DEATH.

THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT WE ARE EXPERIENCING TODAY. THEY ARE BUSY IMPOSING THEIR STOOGES TO TAKE CHARGE OF THE LEADERSHIP OF OUR PARTY. THEY ARE ALSO BUSY DESTABILISING OTHER OPPOSITION PARTIES WITH A VIEW TO WEAKEN THEM OR KILL THEM COMPLETELY AS THEY PUSH BACK ZAMBIA INTO A ONE PARTY DICTATORSHIP.

THIS WEEK, IN DEFIANCE OF A COURT PROCESS, THE GOVERNMENT CHANGED NAMES OF THE LEGITIMATE PF OFFICE BEARERS AND REPLACED THEM WITH AN ILLEGITIMATE LIST OF THEIR STOOGES.

WHAT A SHAME!

I AM AWARE THAT OUR PARTY MEMBERS AND SUPPORTERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY AND BEYOND ARE CONCERNED AND WORRIED AT THIS DEVELOPMENT.

I WANT TO URGE YOU ALL TO REMAIN CALM BUT STEADFAST AND VIGILANT AS WE NAVIGATE THE TROUBLED WATERS. VICTORY IS CERTAIN!

WE SHALL FIGHT THIS BATTLE USING ALL THE AVAILABLE LEGAL, POLITICAL AND CIVIL OPTIONS.

I CAME BACK TO ACTIVE POLITICS SPECIFICALLY TO SAVE THE PATRIOTIC FRONT FROM BEING STOLEN OR KILLED BY THE GOVERNMENT IN POWER. SO COUNT ON ME THAT TOGETHER, WE SHALL FIGHT AND PROTECT THE PATRIOTIC FRONT FROM BEING KILLED OR STOLEN.

I SAID IT BEFORE, THAT AS I RETURN TO ACTIVE POLITICS, I AM READY FOR ANYTHING, INCLUDING RISKING MY OWN LIFE AT THE HANDS OF THESE DESPERATE PEOPLE WHO ARE NOW AWARE THAT THEY HAVE LOST PUBLIC SUPPORT AND CONFIDENCE DUE TO THEIR MANY UNFULFILLED PROMISES.

I AM ALSO AWARE THAT THEIR NEXT MOVE IS TO LIFT MY IMMUNITY FROM PROSECUTION. THIS, TOO, DOES NOT WORRY ME BECAUSE I KNOW THAT IT’S ANOTHER OF THEIR PLOY TO DIVERT THE PUBLIC ATTENTION FROM THEIR FAILURES AND THE EVER RISING COST OF LIVING FOR OUR PEOPLE.

LET IT BE KNOWN THAT THIS ADMINITRATION’S PLAN TO KILL ZAMBIA’S HARD EARNED MULTIPARTY DEMOCRACY AND INSTALL A ONE PARTY DICTATORSHIP, IS REAL. SO THESE MINGALOTOS WILL NOT END WITH THE PATRIOTIC FRONT.

NO ONE WILL BE SPARED. IT HAS BEEN SO WITH HARRY KALABA’S DEMOCRATIC PARTY. THEY HAVE SINCE FOLLOWED HIM TO CITIZEN’S FIRST PARTY.

IN SABOI IMBOELA’S NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (NDC), STATE SPONSORED STOOGES ARE FRANTICALLY TRYING TO WRESTLE THE PARTY FROM HER.

NO WONDER THEY CAN PROUDLY DECLARE THAT THEY WILL REMAIN IN OFFICE FOR OVER 50 YEARS BECAUSE THERE WILL BE NO DEMOCRACY TO CHECK THEM AND THEIR EXCESSES.

THESE EXCESSES INCLUDE ARBITRARY ARRESTS AND ABDUCTIONS OF OPPOSITION LEADERS WHO ARE OFTEN DETAINED IN SECRET LOCATIONS FOR LONGER PERIODS THAN THE LAW PROVIDES. THIS IS DESPITE THEIR ASSURANCES MADE TO THE CONTRARY.

SEAN TEMBO, THE LEADER OF PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS, HAS BEEN UNLAWFULLY DETAINED AND ABDUCTED SEVERAL TIMES. HARRY KALABA WAS DETAINED FOR MERELY EATING NSHIMA AT A MARKET IN KALULUSHI.

BOWMAN LUSAMBO WAS RECENTLY ARRESTED BECAUSE THE PEOPLE WHO LOVE HIM THRONGED HIM WHEN HE STOPPED OVER TO BUY A MEAT PIE IN KABWE. IT WAS AN OFFENCE FOR HIM TO GREET AND CHAT WITH HIS FOLLOWERS. HOW RIDICULOUS!

OTHER OPPOSITION LEADERS – CHISHALA KATEKA AND KASONDE MWENDA – WERE DETAINED FOR EXERCISING THEIR FREEDOMS OF ASSEMBLY AND EXPRESSION. FRED M’MEMBE HAS BEEN ARRESTED SEVERAL TIMES ON FLIMSY CHARGES.

KELVIN FUBE BWALYA HAS ALSO NOT BEEN SPARED JUST LIKE SABOI IMBOELA AND CHILUFYA TAYALI.

AS FOR THE PATRIOTIC FRONT, SEVERAL MEMBERS HAVE BEEN ARRESTED SEVERAL TIMES. ONLY A FEW DAYS AGO, THE PARTY VICE-PRESIDENT, GIVEN LUBINDA, SECRETARY GENERAL – RAPHAEL NAKACHINDA – AND THE PARTY SPOKESPERSON, AMBASSADOR EMMANUEL MWAMBA, WERE ARRESTED AND DETAINED IN CUSTODY.

AS I SPEAK TODAY, ALL INSTITUTIONS OF GOVERNANCE ARE HEAVILY COMPROMISED. THE THREE ARMS OF GOVERNMENT ARE STRANGELY ENJOYING A MEETING OF MINDS, EVEN IN THE FACE OF MISCHIEF AND ILLEGALITIES.

THE BLATANT BREACH OF THE CONSTITUTION AT PARLIAMENT IS VERY CONCERNING. AND THE JUDICIARY IS ON TRIAL, NOT ONLY TO DO JUSTICE BUT TO BE SEEN TO BE DOING JUSTICE.

INSTITUTIONS THAT ARE CHARGED WITH THE RESPONSIBILITY TO STOP ILLEGALITIES ARE THE ONES PERPETUATING SUCH VICES.

WHAT A SHAME!

IT, THEREFORE, BECOMES EXTREMELY DIFFICULT TO REMAIN SILENT OR IN RETIREMENT WHEN INJUSTICE AND ASSAULT ON DEMOCRACY ARE BEING PERPETRATED.

THIS MUST BE FOUGHT AND STOPPED FORTHWITH. BUT IT CAN ONLY BE EASILY ACHIEVED IF THE MEDIA PURSUED THEIR WATCHDOG ROLE WITH PATRIOTISM, AND WITHOUT FEAR OR FAVOUR.

LET THE MEDIA WORK IN NATIONAL INTEREST, NOT IN THE INTEREST OF THOSE WHO ARE PURSUING FOREIGN AGENDAS AT THE EXPENSE OF ZAMBIANS.

GLADLY, I HAVE ALL THE CONFIDENCE IN OUR MEDIA THROUGH THEIR DIVERSITY. WITH OUR COMBINED EFFORTS, VICTORY IS CERTAIN.

THIS FIGHT IS FOR MY BROTHER IN NAKONDE, MY SISTER IN LIVINGSTONE, MY GRANDMOTHER IN SIKONGO, MY BROTHERS AND SISTERS IN BWEENGWA, MY COUSINS IN KAPUTA AND MY GRANDFATHER IN MWINILUNGA. THIS IS A FIGHT FOR OUR PEOPLE IN ALL THE TEN PROVINCES AS ONE ZAMBIA, ONE NATION.

VIVA DEMOCRACY! ABASH DICTATORSHIP!

I THANK YOU.

1