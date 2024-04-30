Prince Harry and Meghan to visit Nigeria in May over Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to visit Nigeria in May to speak about the Invictus Games.The games help injured and ill soldiers and veterans recover. A Nigerian official announced this on Sunday.

A spokesman for the Nigerian defense didn’t say when Prince Harry will come to Africa, a place he loves. Harry is going to travel after a ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral in London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the games.

Last year, Nigeria took part in the games. Nigeria’s military has been fighting a dangerous war against Islamic extremists in the country’s northeast since 2009.

The Invictus Games were created by Harry in 2014, inspired by the Warrior Games in the United States. These games give injured veterans the opportunity to compete in sports like the Paralympics.

Harry flew Apache helicopters in Afghanistan and has supported veterans who need help.

He will do cultural things during his trip to Nigeria and also work on making Nigeria’s position in the games stronger. He will also talk about the chance of Nigeria hosting the event in the future. Gusau said this.

In his new Netflix show about the games, Harry said he didn’t get the help he needed when he came back from fighting in Afghanistan.

He said that coming back from Afghanistan in 2012 brought back feelings he had been hiding since his mother, Princess Diana, died when he was 12. These feelings are called post-traumatic stress disorder.

The prince, who has had many problems with his family, said they never talked about how Diana’s death affected him.