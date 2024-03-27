Prince Harry named in bombshell $30 million sex trafficking lawsuit against Diddy

Prince Harry has been named in a $30 million lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs which accused the rapper of sex trafficking and sexual abuse, it has been revealed.

Producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a $30 million lawsuit against the music mogul, 54, last month, citing that he participated in acts such as sexual misconduct, grooming, and sex trafficking.

According to the docs, Jones claimed that the Duke of Sussex, 39, and other A-listers’ “affiliation” added to Diddy’s “legitimacy.”

This comes after Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles mansions were raided. The homes were raided by federal agents and Homeland Security on Monday in a possible connection with the sex trafficking investigation.

Law enforcement sources said the feds moved in because they wanted to seize Diddy’s phones and computers. They also alleged there would be further raids on houses associated with the mogul in New York and Chicago.

Three women and a man were reportedly interviewed in the wake of the raids over allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.

Mr. Jones, who produced songs for Combs’ 2023 “The Love Album: Off the Grid”, has accused the rapper of sexually assaulting him, and claims he threw parties attended by underage girls and sex workers, some of whom allegedly had drugs put in their drinks.

The producer claims he was ordered to recruit prostitutes for the parties, and he says he was required to work in the bathroom as the star showered naked behind a glass screen.

Combs has denied the allegations which have been made against him, calling them “sickening”. He has also called Mr Jones’s claims “pure fiction”.

Mr Jones claims he endured “constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping” after agreeing to work with the star, claiming abuse happened at Combs’ homes in Florida, Los Angeles, and New York and on board a rented yacht.

The lawsuit names Combs’ son Justin, his chief of staff Kristina Khorram, and Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge as defendants. Mr Jones has also accused Motown Records, Love Records, and Universal Music Group of involvement by allegedly failing to monitor the activities of the rapper.

The lawsuit, which is contested, is seeking damages for sex trafficking, sexual battery, sexual assault, and harassment.

The court papers do not suggest that Harry was involved in any wrongdoing or criminal activity in conjunction with Diddy.

The UK royal is not a defendant nor has he been incriminated. His moniker also only appears once in the documents.