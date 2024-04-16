Private jets grounded in Nigeria crackdown

Everybody who is allowed to fly a non-commercial aircraft in Nigeria is now having their licence re-assessed, says a top official.

Capt Chris Najomo, the acting head of Nigeria’s civil aviation authority, says three private jets have already had their licences suspended following weeks of increased surveillance.

He said there was “zero tolerance for [the] violation of regulations” in Nigeria’s airspace.

According to Capt Najomo, all holders of such private flying permits – known as PNCFs – now have three days to submit their paperwork before the deadline.