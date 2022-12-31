PROPHET SHEPHERD BUSHIRI ‘SPIRITUAL SON DAVID DIES IN A ROAD ACCIDENT

Popular Zambian Pastor Wiseman David Angellos of Enlightened Christian Gathering ECG Church Has Died.

David, Originally From Mongu District Of Western Province Was yesterday Involved In A Road Traffic Accident In Kabwe As He Was Coming Back From Democratic Republic Of Congo DRC Where He Went For Ministry.

David Before Relocating To Zambia, Was Serving Under Prophet Bushiri’s Church In South Africa.

He Is Famously Known For Throwing Chants Such As The Divine Encyclopedia – Panoramic Seer, Prognostic Perambulator, Spiritual Sharpshooter, Mystics of Regime Anacalypsis,The Fearless General, The Intercontinental Ballistic Missile AKA Bazooka During Church Services Whenever Bushiri Was Prophesying.

In 2018 ECG Gospel Artist And Worshipper, James Nee Also Died In A Car Crush After The Vehicle He Was In With Friends Overturned After Colliding With A Truck.

By Maboshe Nyambe.